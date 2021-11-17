Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter are the country's brightest managers but do Liverpool and England await?

Steven Gerrard could be a future Liverpool manager if he succeeds at Villa

Obviously in the opposite dugout is the Albion’s Graham Potter with both men attracting large amounts of press speculation regarding being the two ‘heir apparent’ to two of the biggest jobs in the game?

So will Stevie G eventually succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hotseat?

Or will Graham Potter be the next manager of England after Gareth Southgate departs to pastures new?

Two huge calls, and firstly looking at the case of Gerrard, still a lot of water to go under the bridge before he ever takes his dream job.

Phase One, the Scottish experiment has been completed, although without wishing to disrespect Scottish Football too much, a job in the Championship would have been far more challenging, Corrie’s Steve MacDonald could probably win the title with Rangers!

So Villa is his next move, and to the outsider a huge gamble.

Get it right at Villa, and by that avoid relegation this year and then kick on next year for mid table mediocrity, and observers will be saying he’s earnt his stripes and when Klopp goes, possibly within the next 18 months/2 years he’s at the top of shortlist.

But what if, he fails at Villa? Liverpool Legend or not, it surely puts him well and truly out of the running?

Don’t forget this is the board that sacked King Kenny, there will be no sentiment, when Klopp does go, with the 4,5,6,7 even 8th rated teams all chomping at the bit for that automatic Champions League spot,, Liverpool will go for the best candidate, period.

As for Graham Potter, I do find extremely flattering for both the manager and the club that many people are bigging him up as the next England boss, but like Gerrard, in answer to my original question, neither of them are the finished article.

Its not rocket science, from Game One the Albion have needed a proven striker, five goals in total in the last six League games tells the story.

I think in Neal Maupay they have it, it’s the form aspect that’s the issue, the cantankerous Frenchman firing on all cylinders would have turned at least three of those draws into wins.

So back to this Saturday, and surprise, surprise a 3pm kick off!

Will Gerrard hit the ground running or will Potter get the Albion back to winning ways?