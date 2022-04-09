Brighton have claimed just one point and scored just once in their last seven Premier League matches and some fans voiced their frustrations during last Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate against basement outfit Norwich.

Albion supporters were chanting “shoot!” when the team were anywhere near the opposition goal during the draw with the Canaries and Potter seemed to suggest after the match that it was unhelpful and said it was “challenging” for the players.

The Seagulls will now hope to build on last weekend’s largely encouraging display as they travel to Arsenal this Saturday – and will hope to find that all-important finishing touch.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, Potter said he had no issues with the “shoot” shout and praised the fans for their support against Norwich. “There’s two different conversations here,” said Potter. “One about the media and headlines and there’s one about what I actually said.

“I thought the supporters were brilliant throughout the game and of course there is a natural shout to shoot, that’s what it is.

“Then there’s the challenge for the players for where to shoot and when to shoot, that was just a comment you see in football all over the place and it’s just about understanding that. I didn’t see the headline anyway. There was nothing from my perspective.”

