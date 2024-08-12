Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler wants Facundo Buonannote to return a stronger player after his season loan at Leicester.

The Argentina playmaker agreed to join Steve Copper's newly-promoted Foxes last week, after signing a contract extension with Brighton. Buonannote joined the Seagulls in 2023 from Rosario Central for an initial fee of around £6m, which could rise to around £10m.

Buonannote, 19, made 27 appearances for Brighton last term, with three goals and one assist. He established himself as a regular under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi but first team chances would have been more restricted this term due to new signings and players returning from injuries.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion signed a new contract before joining Leicester on loan

"I hope first of all that he will play [for Leicester]," said Albion head coach Hurzler after their 4-0 pre-season win against Villarreal at the Amex last Saturday. "If you play every game, you will develop.

"He's still a player for Brighton so we will watch his development. He was very good in training. Very happy with him. For me, it's always important that players try to develop themselves. That only happens if they play. I hope he will get the minutes at Leicester and come back a stronger, better player."

Buonannote remains very highly though of at Brighton. Technical director David Weir added, “Facundo had a good breakthrough year last season and now he has an excellent opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League. This new contract is a reflection of the season Facundo had and that we see his long-term future being here. Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor Facundo closely and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”