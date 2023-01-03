Struggling Brighton striker set for Championship transfer switch this January

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly is close to sealing a move to Championship outfit Hull City – according to latest reports.

Connolly, 22, has struggled this season in the Italian second tier as his loan move to Serie B outfit Venezia has not gone according to plan.

The Ireland international has made just five appearances for the team who are a lowly 17th in the division. Connolly agreed to a season long loan deal but that could now be cut short in order for him to join Liam Rosenior’s Hull. Rosenoir has good connections at Brighton and is still highly regarded by the club, having played there for three season between 2015 and 2018.

The move to Hull, who are 16th in the Championship, could suit all parties and Rosenior may just be the man to get the most from Connolly who badly needs to kick-start his career. Connolly is contracted with Brighton until the summer of 2024 and last season had an unconvincing spell on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough.