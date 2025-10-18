Two goals from Danny Welbeck helped Brighton to a deserved win against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

His strike partner Georginio was at the heart of all things good for Brighton. The £40m record signing had Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope scrambling on 20 minutes as his low effort from 20 yards was well saved.

The former Leeds man then did what he does best. Georginio picked up space between in the No 10 role and then slipped a millimetre-perfect pass through for Welbeck, who dinked the keeper with a classy finish.

Albion started well after the break. Yankuba Minteh caused problems down the right against his old club and his cross eventually found Yasin Ayari who curled an effort narrowly wide from 12 yards out.

Newcastle were not at their best but they kept grinding through the gears and needed a moment of brilliance from Woltemade. Miley’s 76th minute cross was behind the German but the 6ft 6in striker improvised and back-heeled beyond a perplexed Verbruggen to level.

But Welbeck had the last word with five minutes to go. The ball fell to the former Man United man after Dan Burn’s challenge on Mats Weiffer and Welbeck calmly side-footed past Pope for the winner.

Here’s how they rated...

Danny Welbeck celebrates his goal with Georginio

Bart Verbruggen - 6 Nothing he could do about Woltemade sublime goal. Had little in terms of saves to make as he had a surprisingly quiet afternoon. His distribution was sound.

3 . Mats Wieffer - 7 Up against Gordon and the Dutchman played well as he kept the England international very quiet. Drifted into the more central midfield areas when he could | Getty Images