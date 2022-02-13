After three successive 1-1 draws, Brighton & Hove Albion claimed all three points as they beat Watford yesterday.

A first half goal from Neal Maupay and a second from Adam Webster seven minutes from full-time was the difference between the two sides.

The victory was the Seagulls’ second of 2022 following their dramatic 3-2 win in the first match of the year last month.

Graham Potter’s side now faced a tough trip to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Burnley target speaks out MK Dons' midfielder Scott Twine has claimed that he hasn't thought about the rumours surrounding him and says he is 'enjoying himself' with the League One club. Burnley, Rangers and Norwich are considering moves for Twine. (MK Citizen) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Man Utd lead race for £70m striker Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to secure the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. It was claimed that the 22-year-old would cost £70 million earlier in the season, however he is out of contract in the summer. (Traspasos) Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. Liverpool keeping tabs on Villa ace Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey. The midfielder has been in fantastic form since Steven Gerrard arrived at the club. (Fichajes) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

4. MLS club reject offer for West Ham target New York City FC have rejected a £7.4m bid for Valentin Castellanos from River Plate. Castellanos -last season's MLS Golden Boot winner - is also wanted by West Ham. (ESPN) Photo: Michael Reaves Photo Sales