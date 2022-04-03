The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break while clubs are still making moves behind the scenes as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Brighton were held to a 0-0 home draw by bottom side Norwich City in their return match yesterday.

A missed Neal Maupay penalty was the best opportunity squandered, but Albion boss Graham Potter was able to take the positives from the stalemate.

Speaking after the game, Potter said: “I appreciate how challenging the Premier League is. We don’t have any divine right to be in this league just because of who we are, we have to earn it.

“Performing well in the Premier League isn’t easy to do, and to be as dominant as we were today isn’t easy to do, so I think the players deserve some credit for that, because they restricted Norwich to just one counter-attack at the end.”

The Seagulls’ boss also praised the home supporters: “We want to do better and make our supporters happy. I feel for our supporters because we haven’t really given them much in terms of results at home, goals and that type of thing.

“We’ve suffered a bit and they’ve suffered, but today I thought they were fantastic, they were really with us, so that gives me confidence going forwards.”

Speaking on his side’s struggle to score, having only netted once in their last seven games, Potter was frank. “Hit the target, simple as that," he said.

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Spurs reignite interest in Johnstone Tottenham are back in the hunt for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but Newcastle, West Ham and Southamptom are all also keeping tabs on the England international (Mail on Sunday)

2. Real Madrid could move for Kante Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in discussing a deal for N'Golo Kante if the Chelsea midfielder becomes available this summer (AS)

3. Foxes consider 'cashing in' on Maddison Leicester City are considering whether to cash in on midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to re-shape their squad (Mail on Sunday)

4. Origi closes in on Anfield exit Liverpool striker Divock Origi is close to agreeing a four-year contract with AC Milan (Calciomercato)