Brighton and Hove Albion will have to contain Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they prepare for their Premier League clash

Albion’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi will look for his first win since taking over from Graham Potter. So far he has steered the Seagulls to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool, followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool host reigning champions Manchester City already trailing them by 13 points, although Pep Guardiola’s men sit only in second place behind early leaders Arsenal, who head for Leeds.

Fivethirtyeight.com predicts

Brentford vs Brighton: Home win: 32%, Away win: 43%, Draw: 25%

Leicester vs Crystal Palace: Home win: 44%, Away win: 31%, Draw: 25%

Fulham vs Bournemouth: Home win: 47%, Away win: 27%, Draw: 26%

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: Home win: 55%, Away win: 19%, Draw: 26%

Tottenham vs Everton: Home win: 67%, Away win: 13%, Draw: 20%

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Home win: 25%, Away win: 50%, Draw: 26%

Man United vs Newcastle: Home win: 49%, Away win: 28%, Draw: 23%

Southampton vs West Ham: Home win: 36%, Away win: 38%, Draw: 26%

Leeds vs Arsenal: Home win: 21%, Away win: 58%, Draw: 22%

Liverpool vs Man City: Home win: 33%, Away win: 45%, Draw: 21%

Here, Sussex World looks at some of the talking points ahead of this week’s Premier League fixtures.

Salah and Haaland

Liverpool are hopeful a corner was turned when they trounced Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, thanks in no small part to Mohamed Salah’s remarkable six-minute hat-trick. However, Sunday’s visit of Manchester City is likely to be a very different affair as the Reds look for a first Premier League win since August 31, with 20-goal Erling Haaland likely to be back among the visitors’ ranks fully rested having been given a night off in midweek.

Gunners Leeds the way

Whatever happens at Anfield, Arsenal will remain at the top of the table if they get the better of Leeds at Elland Road earlier the same afternoon. The Gunners enhanced their blossoming credentials with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, and the omens are promising after a seventh successive victory in all competitions in Thursday night’s 1-0 Europa League success against Bodo/Glimt. They have not lost to Leeds at home or away since May 2003, winning 10 out of 12 meetings in all competitions.

Ronaldo or Guimaraes?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started only one Premier League game all season, but reminded Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag of his enduring potency with a winner – the 700th goal of his club career – against Everton from the bench last Sunday. His 13 appearances in all competitions against this weekend’s opponents, Newcastle, have yielded eight goals. However, the fast-improving Magpies have a new hero on their hands with Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes having scored twice in last weekend’s 5-1 win over Brentford and he will hope to mark his first trip to Old Trafford with another significant contribution.

Rodger that

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard face a big weekend. The Foxes, surprise champions in 2016, lie at the foot of the table with only one win to their name all season ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Crystal Palace. Gerrard’s Villa are four places and five points better off but have tasted victory only once in their last seven, to the frustration of some fans, with Chelsea their visitors on Sunday.

Spurs style