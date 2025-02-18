'Super frustrating' – Brighton defender issues injury update ahead of Southampton after Chelsea milestone

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League trip to Southampton

Brighton defender Adam Webster looks back to his best following his impressive display in the 3-0 victory against Chelsea.

Webster completed his first 90 minutes (plus injury-time) of the Premier League season last Friday against the Blues and will hope to be back in Fabian Hurzeler’s starting XI this Saturday at Southampton.

Webster has struggled with injuries this term and missed 12-matches following a nasty hamstring issue sustained against Tottenham last October.

Adam Webster of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke after their victory against Chelsea

The former Portsmouth and Ipswich Town man returned in January and played 24 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal and then started the 2-0 win at Ipswich but was substituted on 63 minutes.

The 30-year-old played the final minute of the 1-0 home defeat to Everton and then excelled for 90 minutes-plus against Chelsea last Friday.

Webster also featured for 71 minutes in the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City last month and then played the second half of 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea.

It’s been slow and steady progress and interestingly, Brighton are yet to concede a goal while Webster has been on the pitch in the Premier League and the FA Cup this season.

With Lewis Dunk currently struggling with rib injury, Igor Julio ruled out of the season with a hamstring issue and £9m January arrival Eiran Cashin still bedding in, Webster is expected to play at St Mary's against struggling Southampton this Saturday alongside fellow centre back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The defender admitted he “played with a smile” against Chelsea last Friday and now hopes the injury issues are behind him.

“When I've had injuries it's never one or two weeks, it's always a little bit longer,” Webster said after the victory against Chelsea. “When you come back, you have to build up again and it takes a while.

"It is super frustrating. This season I got injured in October. I had a setback just before I was training with the boys and that was frustrating, a really low moment for me, because it felt like deja vu.

“Injuries are part of the game. They are always going to be there with how intense the games are and how intense training is. Everyone gets injured. It's how you deal with that and how you bounce back from it.”

