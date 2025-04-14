Superb photos of loyal Brighton fans as 31,150 watch Leicester City match at the Amex Stadium - gallery

The result was not quite what they wanted but Albion fans flocked to the Amex Stadium for the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

With just six Premier League matches of the season to go – starting away at Brentford this Saturday – Albion are ninth and still in the mix for European football next term.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler gave this message to Albion fans. "We have to stick together,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"The season is not done, so we have to stick together. We need them, we are always successful if we stay together. If we have this value inside of us, this value of togetherness, and that's what we need to continue.

"Because as individuals we won't be successful. We need to keep this togetherness, we need the support from them.

"Of course it's our responsibility to bring the energy onto the stands, we weren't able to do this today in the second half, so therefore we have to apologise and do it the next time better.”

Here’s some of our best pictures from Albion fans at the Amex Stadium last Saturday...

