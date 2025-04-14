Superb photos of loyal Brighton fans as 31,150 watch Leicester City match at the Amex Stadium - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 11:50 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion fans out in the April sunshine at the Amex Stadium

The result was not quite what they wanted but Albion fans flocked to the Amex Stadium for the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

With just six Premier League matches of the season to go – starting away at Brentford this Saturday – Albion are ninth and still in the mix for European football next term.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler gave this message to Albion fans. "We have to stick together,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World.

"The season is not done, so we have to stick together. We need them, we are always successful if we stay together. If we have this value inside of us, this value of togetherness, and that's what we need to continue.

"Because as individuals we won't be successful. We need to keep this togetherness, we need the support from them.

"Of course it's our responsibility to bring the energy onto the stands, we weren't able to do this today in the second half, so therefore we have to apologise and do it the next time better.”

Here’s some of our best pictures from Albion fans at the Amex Stadium last Saturday...

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

1. Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

2. Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

3. Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

4. Brighton 2-2 Leicester City

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City Photo: Henry Bryant

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AlbionAmex StadiumLeicester CityBrightonFabian HurzelerPremier LeagueBrentford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice