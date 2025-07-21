How Brighton, Chelsea and their Premier League rivals are tipped to go this season

Brighton and Chelsea is one of the more intriguing Premier League rivals in recent seasons.

The Blues have spent vast sums in recent transfer windows as they have cherry-picked the best of Albion’s talent.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro and Rob Sanchez have all made the switch from the Amex Stadium to Stamford Bridge, while Levi Colwell spent a season on loan with the Seagulls before establishing himself at Chelsea.

Chelsea also took head coach Graham Potter and his backroom team from Brighton in 2022 for a brief and unsuccessful stint in West London.

In total Chelsea have sent around £300m in Brighton's direction over the past few transfer windows – which has covered the cost of their Amex Stadium and their Lancing Training facility, with some change left over.

Brighton have reinvested and spent around £100m this summer as Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Diego Coppola, Maxim De Cuyper and Olivier Boscagli have all boosted the Seagulls squad.

Albion, who won their previous two matches with Chelsea (once in the FA Cup and once in the Premier League) are targeting the top five spots this term.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, fresh from the Fifa Club World Cup triumph, will now hope to challenge at the very top end of the Premier League this season.

Brighton and Chelsea predicted finish

1 Liverpool - projected points 85: Defending champions, strong under Arne Slot, favoured to repeat.

2 Arsenal - 80 : Consistent top-two contender, but may fall short of the title again.

3 Manchester City - 78: Rebuilding under Pep Guardiola, likely to secure a top-three spot.

4 Chelsea - 65: Strong squad depth, but inconsistency may see them just hold top four.

5 Newcastle United - 64: Momentum under Eddie Howe, likely to secure Champions League again.

6 Aston Villa - 62: Unai Emery’s experience keeps them in European contention.

7 Brighton & Hove Albion - 58: Solid under Hürzeler, likely to secure Europa League or top-half spot.

8 Crystal Palace - 56: FA Cup winners, consistent under Oliver Glasner

9 Brentford - 54: Top-half finish possible, but player sales (e.g., Mbeumo) could hurt.

10 Nottingham Forest - 52: Surprise package in 2024-25, but may regress slightly.

11 Manchester United - 50: Improving under Amorim, but still mid-table due to squad rebuild.

12 Tottenham Hotspur - 48 Better under Thomas Frank, but Champions League commitments may limit.

13 Bournemouth - 46 Mid-table after losing key players like Kerkez or Huijsen.

14 Everton 45 - Stable under David Moyes, new stadium boosts morale.

15 Fulham 44 - Consistent but unlikely to break top half under Marco Silva.

16 West Ham United 42 - Struggling post-Moyes, but likely to avoid relegation.

17 Leeds United 40 - Promoted side, may just survive despite Farke’s poor PL record.

18 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 38 Relegation battle due to small squad and inconsistency.

19 Burnley - 36 Strong Championship defense, but Scott Parker’s PL struggles persist.

20 Sunderland - 32 Promoted via playoffs, squad not ready for PL, likely relegated.