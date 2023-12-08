A 'Supercomputer' states Brighton have a very strong chance of beating Burnley at the Amex this weekend.

Albion head into Saturday's encounter off the back of a 2-1 win over Brentford, which was only their second Premier League win in nine matches.

After thrashing lowly Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend, Burnley were brought back down to earth with a narrow 1-0 loss to Wolves in midweek.

The Seagulls sit eighth in the table; 18 points and 11 places better off than the Clarets and now football analysts at Betvictor have deployed their predictions supercomputer to project how this upcoming encounter will go.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Picture: Getty

It says Brighton have a 69.9% chance of winning at home, there is an 18.2% chance of a draw, and an 11.9% chance of an away victory.

Elsewhere, top of the league Arsenal are predicted to beat high-flying Aston Villa at Villa Park, even after Unai Emery's team beat defending Premier League champions Manchester City in midweek.

Newcastle United are predicted to beat fellow top-four chasers Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Manchester United have been backed to come out on top against Bournemouth.