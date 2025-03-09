Brighton's Champions League chances predicted | Getty Images

Brighton’s Champions League hopes were given a massive boost on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men took a huge step towards a top four finish after securing a 2-1 triumph against Fulham.

Joao Pedro secured all three points after netting a 97th-minute penalty after Jan Paul Van Hecke cancelled out Raul Jimenez's first-half opener.

It appeared to be another frustrating afternoon at the Amex Stadium against Marco Silva’s men, having never beaten the Cottagers in the Premier League going into Saturday’s game.

However, Albion were able to secure their first top-flight against Fulham, with the moving level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just one point behind Manchester City in fourth.

This has seen the race for a European spot heat up, with the Seagulls securing their sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

Speaking to SussexWorld after Saturday’s victory and his side’s position in the table, Hurzeler said: ‘We have to be happy about the situation we have at the moment. We have to enjoy it today and tomorrow and then we have to focus on the next challenge because there will be another tough challenge ahead of us against City and therefore we have to keep working, keep doing the hard work.’

Albion make the trip to face rivals Manchester City next week, with a win against Pep Guardiola’s side potentially moving Brighton into the Champions League positions.

After Saturday’s results, we’ve used data provided by Opta to assess the Seagulls’s European chances and where Hurzeler’s men could finish in the Premier League this term.

Predicted Premier League table

20th. Southampton - 16 points; 19th. Leicester City - 25 points; 18th. Ipswich Town - 25 points; 17th. Wolves - 35 points; 16th. Everton - 44 points; 15th. West Ham - 46 points; 14th. Manchester United - 47 points; 13th. Tottenham - 48 points; 12th. Brentford - 50 points; 11th. Crystal Palace - 52 points; 10th. Fulham - 54 points; 9th. Aston Villa - 58 points; 8th. Bournemouth - 60 points; 7th. Brighton - 60 points; 6th. Newcastle United - 62 points; 5th. Chelsea - 64 points; 4th. Nottingham Forest - 66 points; 3rd. Manchester City - 68 points; 2nd. Arsenal - 77 points; 1st. Liverpool - 90 points.