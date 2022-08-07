Supercomputer predicts Manchester United, Brighton, Leicester, Brentford, West Ham and Manchester City Premier League results and finish

Manchester United will start their new Premier League season against Brighton at Old Trafford today

Graham Potter's men finished an impressive ninth last season but have lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Antonio Conte's Tottenham for £30m earlier this window.

Marc Cucurella also departed as he joined Chelsea last Thursday in a £60m switch. It's a huge blow for Potter

Erik ten Hag will get his first feel of Premier League football at Old Trafford today. His pre-season has largely been dominated by the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. His star striker is however expected to feature at some stage today, due to an injury to his teammate Anthony Martial.

Leicester, Brentford, West Ham and champions Manchester City also get their campaigns underway today.