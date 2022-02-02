Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Leicester, Aston Villa and Wolves will finish in the Premier League after contrasting January transfer window

Brighton's January dealing focused mainly on young talent for the future as young Poland international Kacper Kozłowski arrived in an £8m deal and Deniz Undav signed for £6m. Both players were however loaned back to Tony Bloom's Belgian outfit Union SG.

Brighton also lost their centre back Dan Burn who completed his £13m deal to Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa were busy as they signed Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho joined on loan.

Wolves are challenging near the top this season and they made the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan permanent for £14m, while Adama Traore went to Barcelona.

But what does it all mean in terms of the race for the top six? Scroll down to see Brighton's predicted finish compared to their top flight rivals from statisticians FiveThirtyEight.

1. Manchester City - 92 points Pep Guardiola's side are expected to make it three titles in a row this season and have been given an 82% chance of lifting the trophy once again.

2. Liverpool - 84 points The supercomputer is predicting that only one side will be able to mount a serious challenge to Manchester City this season - Liverpool. The Reds have only been given a 17% chance of winning their second Premier League title however.

3. Chelsea - 76 points Thomas Tuchel's side started the season in great form and looked like genuine title contenders, however, their form has dipped recently and they may have to settle for just Champions League qualification this campaign

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points The appointment of Antonio Conte was a real coup for Spurs and although they are yet to set the world alight, the supercomputer is predicting them to qualify for the Champions League once again.