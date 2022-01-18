Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has guided his team to ninth in the Premier League

Brighton, Leicester, Wolves, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are all currently jostling for position outside of the top six.

Leicester are currently 10th and have had disappointing season by their recent standards, while Man United continue their patchy form despite replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick.

Bruno Lage's Wolves have looked organised and impressive this campaign and Crystal Palace have been pretty good under the stewardship of Patrick Vieira.

Pep Guardiola's chances of retaining the title for City are at 87 per cent. Current position - 1st. Predicted position - 1st.

The Frenchman has done a fine job at Selhurst Park but he has also been greatly helped by the form of midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Brighton however continue to look a threat to the top sides and if they can continue their consistent performances - and perhaps add some attacking thrust in the January transfer window - Potter's Albion could well be on track for their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of top-flight fixtures.

The Reds chances of winning the title are at 12 per cent. Current position - 2nd. Predicted position - 2nd.

The Blues are currently two points behind Liverpool having played a game more. Current position - 3rd. Predicted position - 3rd.

The Gunners are just outside the top four but are tipped to sneak into the Champions League spots. Current position - 5th. Predicted position - 4th.

Spurs are four points behind fourth-placed West Ham but have played four games fewer. Current position - 6th. Predicted position - 5th.

The Hammers are tipped to finish in the European spots. Current position - 4th. Predicted position - 6th.

The Red Devils are currently five points outside the Champions League places and their chances of a top-four finish are at 10 per cent. Current position - 7th. Predicted position - 7th.

Well played Bruno. Lage is tipped to guide the Molineux outfit into the top half. Current position - 8th. Predicted position - 8th

The Foxes have stuttered this season but are tipped to climb above Brighton and Hove Albion. Current position - 10th. Predicted position - 9th.

This would be Brighton's highest ever Premier League finish. Current position - 9th. Predicted position - 10th.

Steven Gerrard has overseen quite a change already. Current position - 13th. Predicted position - 11th.

A very respectable first season for Patrick Viera's side. Current position - 11th. Predicted position - 12th.

Midtable respectability for The Saints once more. Current position - 12th. Predicted position - 13th.

The Whites' chances of relegation are seven per cent. Current position - 15th. Predicted position - 14th.

Survival was the aim this season and mission accomplished. Current position - 14th. Predicted position - 15th.

Sticky season for the Toffees but expected to avoid the drop. Current position - 16th. Predicted position - 16th.

They are tipped to avoid the drop by a single point. Current position - 20th. Predicted position - 17th.

The Hornets are predicted to miss out on safety by just one point. Current position - 17th. Predicted position - 18th.

The Saudis did not envisage being in the Championship next season. Current position - 19th. Predicted position - 19th.