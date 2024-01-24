Surprise Brighton deal in final stages, Arsenal ace nears agreement, Contract issue for £56m Man United maverick - rumour mill
Brighton and Hove Albion are set to sign rising Southampton star Kamari Doyle.
The Seagulls are said to be in the final stages of completing a deal for the 18-year-old, with a medical booked in for Wednesday, according to footballinsider247.com.
Doyle actually made his senior debut for Southampton against Brighton last season but injuries have slowed his first team progress this term.
The England youth international midfielder is seen as an emerging talent and will add to Brighton's pool of impressive youngsters eager to make their mark in the Premier League.
Anthony Martial could have played his last match for Man United. The Frenchman is set to undergo surgery on a groin issues and will likely be unavailable for 10 weeks – mirror.co.uk.
The 28-year-old will see his contract expire at Old Trafford this summer and it is unlikely the Red Devils will take the option for a further year. Martial joined the club from Monaco for a total package of £57m in 2015.
Elsewhere, Arsenal hope to complete the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad – as.com Spain.
The Gunners are reportedly close to meeting the €60 million release clause as Arteta views him as the perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice. Barcelona however are also keen on the 24-year-old Spain international.