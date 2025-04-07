Surprising new Brighton verdict as AI predicts final Premier League table - huge change for Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artificail Intelligence gives a Premier League prediction

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was forced to reflect on another frustrating result as they suffered a painful 2-1 loss at Old rivals Crystal Palace.

It came one week after they were knocked out of their own FA Cup last-eight encounter by Nottingham Forest in a penalty shootout, then were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa.

Daniel Munoz’s deflected strike proved to be the winner after Danny Welbeck cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s third-minute opener. Eddie Nketiah and Palace captain Marc Guehi, along with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, were sent-off in a feisty encounter

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has suffered back to back Premier League losses

Hurzeler said: “It was important for the players to keep calm and find the right solutions. We have to analyse why that was, be honest with each other and then make it better.

“They went down to nine men and then we made a silly mistake to concede a red card ourselves. It’s difficult to win Premier League games when you’re not on the highest level, we had the same situation against Aston Villa on Wednesday.”

Brighton slip to ninth after back to back Premier League losses as the Seagulls were leapfrogged by Fulham after their surprise 3-2 win against champions elect Liverpool.

The Reds saw their 26-match Premier League unbeaten run ended in the capital.

Alexis Mac Allister’s stunner had put them ahead but Fulham roared back through goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Muniz.

Luis Diaz came off the bench to give the Reds hope but it was not enough to avoid a second league defeat of the season.

Liverpool still have an 11-point lead at the top of the table with games against West Ham and Leicester to come.

With Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich Town the three most likely to drop the race for Europe is now the most intriguing.

We asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, to predict the final Premier League table: Grok provides a verdict and a handy explanation.

1 Liverpool - They’ve been dominant this season, consistently leading the pack under Arne Slot.

2 Arsenal - Mikel Arteta’s side has been solid but hasn’t kept pace with Liverpool. They’re likely to secure second place, possibly around 75-80 points.

3 Nottingham Forest - A surprise package this year, Forest have climbed into the top four conversation. Their consistency could see them hold onto a Champions League spot.

4 Manchester City - Despite their pedigree, City have had an inconsistent season by their standards, sitting outside the top four as of early April. They’re still expected to rally and finish fourth.

5 Newcastle United - Eddie Howe’s team is in the mix for a top-five finish, bolstered by their Carabao Cup win and no European distractions. They could land around 62-65 points, possibly sneaking into the Champions League if England secures an extra spot (which looks likely).

6 Chelsea - Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have shown promise but lack the consistency for a top-four push. They’re projected to finish sixth with 60-63 points, securing Europa League football.

7 Aston Villa – They might slip to seventh with 58-62 points, still respectable given their European commitments.

8 Tottenham Hotspur - Spurs have been up and down under Ange Postecoglou. They’re likely to end up eighth with 55-60 points, missing out on the top tier again.

9 Brighton & Hove Albion - A solid mid-table side, Brighton could finish ninth with 50-55 points, thanks to their attacking style and young manager Fabian Hurzeler.

10 Bournemouth - Andoni Iraola’s team has exceeded expectations, potentially landing tenth with 48-52 points, buoyed by a strong home record.

11-14. Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford, West Ham United - These teams are tightly bunched in the mid-table fight, likely finishing with 45-50 points each. Palace’s late surge under Oliver Glasner and Fulham’s resilience could see them edge slightly higher.

Everton - The Toffees have been gritty but unspectacular, likely surviving comfortably with 40-45 points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Wolves are just above the danger zone now, and they’re expected to stay there, finishing with 35-40 points.

Relegated: Ipswich Town - Leicester City - Southampton.