'Surreal' - Brighton Midfielder reacts to first Lionesses call-up before big Liverpool test
The 22-year-old Brighton midfielder joined teammates Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris in the latest Lionesses squad.
When asked about the open training session and the Liverpool test ahead, Maisie Symonds said: “It's always a privilege to play and train on this pitch (Amex Stadium_. It's my favourite pitch to play on, so it's a great way to go into the game knowing we've trained here this week and lovely having the fans here.
"Hopefully a lot of them can come down on the weekend and support us for a massive game.
"I think (Liverpool) they're a tough team. They're a counter-attacking team, so I'll have to put a defensive shift in and try to cover the distance and win the duels for the team.
"It's been a really surreal few weeks because it's felt like a slow and steady build for me as long as I've been at Brighton. More recently, starting and playing more minutes and being more of a regular player for the team.”
Symonds was also asked about her first England call-up.
Maisie Symonds added: "Getting an England call-up, it just felt like this massive boost for me.
"I felt a lot of energy from it. I felt almost just like a little nod that I'm doing all right and I'm pushing in the right direction. So it's a really special moment for me.”
