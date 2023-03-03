Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has been called up to the Argentina senior squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls in January for an estimated fee of £5.3m from Rosario Central, has been named in a 35-man team for their two international friendlies later on this month.

Buonanotte’s Albion team-mate Alexis Mac Allister has also been named in manager Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

La Albiceleste take on Panama in Buenos Aires on March 23, before welcoming Curaçao to Santiago del Estero five days later.

The game against Panama will be Argentina’s first since their thrilling penalty shootout win over France in December’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Buonanotte, who has two caps for Argentina under-20s, made his full Brighton debut in Tuesday [February 28] evening’s 1-0 win at Stoke City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The attacking midfielder has also made two substitute appearances for Albion in the Premier League this season.