'Talks ongoing' - Brighton in 'driving seat' for Championship gem but face stiff competition from Brentford, Arsenal and Fulham
Brighton are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The Athletic’s football correspondent David Ornstein has reported that The Foxes want £30m for the midfielder – but there remains a ‘gap in valuation’.
"Brighton in negotiations with Leicester to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,” Ornstein exclusively reported on Friday evening (January 26).
"Gap in valuations but talks ongoing. Competition from Brentford (Arsenal + Fulham admire too) but European football puts Brighton in driving seat.”
The 25-year-old has nine goals and nine assists this season and has played a key part in Leicester being seven-points clear at the top of Championship.