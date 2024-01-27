BREAKING

'Talks ongoing' - Brighton in 'driving seat' for Championship gem but face stiff competition from Brentford, Arsenal and Fulham

Brighton are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
Brighton are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Brighton are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Brighton are reportedly in talks to sign Leicester star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s football correspondent David Ornstein has reported that The Foxes want £30m for the midfielder – but there remains a ‘gap in valuation’.

"Brighton in negotiations with Leicester to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall,” Ornstein exclusively reported on Friday evening (January 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Gap in valuations but talks ongoing. Competition from Brentford (Arsenal + Fulham admire too) but European football puts Brighton in driving seat.”

The 25-year-old has nine goals and nine assists this season and has played a key part in Leicester being seven-points clear at the top of Championship.

Related topics:BrightonLeicesterBrentfordArsenal