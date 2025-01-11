Tariq Lamptey absence explained for Brighton at Norwich and Kaoru Mitoma decision made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion for their FA Cup third round clash at Norwich City

Fabian Hurzeler named a strong starting XI for their FA Cup third round tie against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Hurzeler’s options were limited due to injuries to the likes of Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson and Igor Julio but the German head coach showed his intent as nine of the 11 starters finished the 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal last Saturday.

However full back Tariq Lamptey was a surprise absentee and the experienced Joel Veltman retained his spot after impressing against the Gunners. Lamptey was widely expected to return against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s Championship outfit but the former Chelsea man was ruled out by “illness.”

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion was a notable absentee from the FA Cup matchday squad at Norwich

Hurzeler used the the FA Cup as a chance to bring Jason Steele back into the team in place of regular No 1 Bart Verbruggen as the former Sunderland man started for the first time since the 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool back in October.

Steele was also named as captain for the day. “This guy is unbelievable,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He's not selfish. He's really pushing Bart Verbruggen. He tries to help him in bad periods and it's something I haven’t experienced in the football business. He's the captain for this team [at Norwich].”

Experienced defender Adam Webster also made his first start since November, having fully recovered from a hamstring injury and wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh are back on the flanks ahead of Brajan Gruda and Simon Adingra.

"Adam is a leader—we need him on the pitch because he communicates a lot,” said Hurzeler on Webster prior to the match. “He is a loud speaker, I think the young lads need this support and this help. Adam worked hard during rehab and he suffered because it was a long injury, a long time when he was out. But he was really impressive how he came back [in the second half against Arsenal] in a very tough game and very intense game.”

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso starts after missing out against Arsenal and is expected to operate in the No 10 role just behind Georginio Rutter, who leads the line in place of the injured Pedro.

"It's not his best position," said Hurzeler when asked if Rutter is a natural No 9. “But we need to find solutions. We won't complain about the issues and problems we have with injuries.

"We try to bring the best squad on the pitch, to bring the players in their best positions. We try to help the players to play the best way they can, but in the end I'm sure that his best position is more in the 10 space and not in the last line, but sometimes you need to be there to help the team."

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Enciso, Minteh, Mitoma, Georginio. Subs: Verbruggen, March, Gruda, Adingra, Moder, Welbeck, O'Riley, McConville, Turns.

Norwich XI: Long, Stacey, Cordoba, Doyle, Chrisene, Nunez, McLean, Forson, Schwartau, Dobbin, Crnac. Subs: Gunn, Duffy, Hills, Mahovo, Fisher, Gordon, Hernandez, Myles, Sargent.