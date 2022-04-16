Tariq Lamptey and Lewis Dunk reveal spark for outstanding defensive performance at Tottenham

Leandro Trossard struck a late winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (April 16).

Captain Lewis Dunk was part of the faultless defence, which restricted the hosts to zero shots on target.

He admitted he was surprised by how successful they were in stopping Tottenham's elite forwards, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Tariq Lamptey (left) was a key part of the Brighton defence, which restricted Tottenham to zero shots on target (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We knew what we were coming into," he said. "They have top players and score goals for fun.

"To come here and shut them down is a credit to us all. They were not at it and we shut them down from the first minute to the last. We've got to give ourselves credit."

Tariq Lamptey said Albion stuck to the game-plan to secure a second win in seven days against teams vying for next season's Champions League.

He said: "Tottenham are a top team. They have world class players all over the pitch.

"We just had to make sure we played as a collective and together. That was the game plan and we got a good result.

"It's fantastic results from both games for us. We worked hard.

"We tried to implement what the gaffer said to us and work as hard as possible each day in training. I'm happy that it comes out on the pitch and we're getting the results we deserve.

"[After Arsenal, Graham Potter wanted] more of the same, by bringing more energy.

"We had to match them and let our football do the talking. We had to keep implementing what the gaffer told us and that's we did."

On the motivation to keep fighting for points whilst Brighton are mid-table, Lamptey added: "We take it game by game.

"We look at every game as individual. We try to improve and get better and better.