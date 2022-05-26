Tariq Lamptey makes injury admission and next season claim after record breaking Brighton campaign

Lamptey has worked his way back from a serious hamstring injury this campaign and already has his sights firmly set on next term.

The England under-21 had to be patient following his surgery and Graham Potter managed his minutes on the pitch carefully.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamptey’s explosive pace down the right flank is a real asset to Albion’s style of play and the former Chelsea man managed 16 Premier League starts and 32 appearances in total.

Tariq Lamptey made 16 starts in the Premier League this season for Brighton and Hove Albion

Few players in the Albion team – or the Premier League for that matter – have Lamptey’s pace and he on one side and Marc Cucurella on the other flank is formidable weapon for Potter.

“I’m feeling really good – I feel like I’m back and even better than before,” he said. “I’m looking to kick on next season and to keep improving.

“My injury is in the past now and I’m just buzzing to be back on the pitch. I think I’ve played 30 games this season in total, which is excellent, and, like I said, I just need to kick on now next season.”

Lamptey came on as a second half substitute in the final match of the season against West Ham last Sunday.

He helped the Seagulls finish on a high in front of their home crowd as Potter’s team celebrated a ninth placed finish – their highest ever in the top flight.“To pick up the record points tally for the club is amazing and we need to kick on now,” Lamptey added. “It’s been a good season but we’ve got to keep pushing for more.

“Every team has to keep improving each year, but it’s a tough league, one of the best in the world, and every week we face a new challenge. First we’ll go and enjoy the summer – then we’ll pick it up again next season.”

Lamptey also said sticking together during the tough times was key.