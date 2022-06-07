Ten players likely to leave Brighton this summer – and 13 that won’t – as Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City loom

Albion head coach Graham Potter faces a crucial summer transfer window as he tries to keep hold of his top talent.

Yves, Bissouma, Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella and Rob Sanchez have all been linked with lucrative moves away from the Amex Stadium after helping Albion to a record breaking finish in the Premier League.

The Seagulls finished ninth in the top flight with their highest ever points tally of 51 from 38 matches.

Potter will now hope to build on that success and perhaps challenge for the European spots next season.

To do that however could take some shrewd operating in the transfer market this summer.

Influential midfielder Bissouma has just 12 months remaining on his current Albion deal and is wanted by Aston Villa, Monaco, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Belgian international Trossard previously stated he is willing to listen to other offers this summer, while impressive goalkeeper Sanchez is wanted by Newcastle and Leicester City.

Perhaps Potter’s biggest challenge this summer however could be keeping hold of Cucurella.

The Albion player of the year had an excellent first season in the Premier League and the big guns of Man City, Chelsea, and Tottenham are already lurking for the Spaniard who joined last season for £15.4m from Getafe.

An intriguing summer awaits for the club and for fans but who will likely leave and who will likely remain as the Seagulls look to build on their impressive season?

Rob Sanchez - stay Brighton's Spain international goalkeeper impressed last season and has been linked with moves to Leicester and Newcastle. Has developed well at Brighton and is likely to stay for another season at least.

Kjell Scherpen - stay The former Ajax stopper will provide stiff competition for Rob Sanchez this season. Called-up by Netherlands this week and another shrewd signing from Albion.

Lewis Dunk - stay Remains the foundation this ever-evolving Graham Potter team is built on. Albion's skipper and best defender.

Adam Webster - stay Had his injury issues last season. A real talent when fit and firing and always prepared to play from the back and drive forward. A run of matches could see him in the England conversation once again.