Potter left last month for Chelsea having spent three largely successful seasons at the Amex Stadium with Brighton.

The former Ostersund and Swansea manager transformed Albion’s style of play and turned them from relegation candidates to potential European challengers. Albion finished a record ninth in the Premier League last season and were fourth in the table when Potter made the switch to Chelsea, to replace their previous boss Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the new owner at Stamford Bridge Todd Boehly.

Many questioned Potter’s move given Chelsea’s previous track record of sacking managers on a regular basis. But the former Albion man has made an impressive start to life at Chelsea and has recorded a good run of results in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Poyet, who was the Brighton manager from 2009 to 2013, is convinced Potter made the right move.

“There are certain opportunities that you have to take when they come around,” said the current Greece manager to www.safebettingsites.com.

“100 percent you are going no doubt, when Chelsea comes calling you go. There is no risk for Graham going to Chelsea. No risk.