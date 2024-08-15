'That was impressive' - Fabian Hurzeler predicts big things for forgotten Brighton man plagued by injuries
The 19-year-old has been out of action for four months due to an ankle injury which cut his 2023/24 season short. Before that, he was playing through pain barrier and was struggling for goals after an injury-hit campaign.
The striker will not be ready for the trip to Everton this weekend but his return is not too far away – according to Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.
The German told reporters today (Thursday, August 15): “There are quite a few players who came back this week. I can't say if they're already ready for the first game at Everton. Pervis [Estupinan] is back on the pitch, Tariq [Lamptey] is back on the pitch, [Evan] Ferguson will be too. So it’s great news, but I'm not sure if they're ready for the first match.”
Ferguson scored six goals in all competitions last season, with his last goal coming in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in November 2023.
The Republic of Ireland striker started the season on fire, scoring on the opening day against Luton and netted his first career hat-trick against Newcastle three matches later.
Ferguson became only the fourth 18-year-old to score a Premier League hat-trick, following Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Chris Bart-Williams.
However, the teenager was hampered by injury problems and struggled to find his best form after a breakout 2023, which also saw him grab his first two international goals.
Hurzeler said Ferguson remains an important player for Brighton – despite making a number of attacking signings this summer.
“For me, the most important thing for a young player is his attitude and his character,” Hurzeler said.
"When I see him working in the rehab, on the pitch, beside the pitch, that was impressive. And when we have video meetings, he's really into it. He tries to focus.
“He knows what we want from him. He's very interested in how our style of play is and you really feel that he wants to improve and that he's really into it. I heard a lot of positive things about him. I saw a lot of positive things and we try to help him. We try to improve him and then he can be a really good striker in the Premier League.”
