The 10 deals Brighton still have to complete this week as transfer decision pending on ex-Arsenal ace

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a hectic finish to a remarkable summer transfer window. The Seagulls have spent north of £200m this window as Fabian Hurzeler's squad received a major transformation.

Brighton smashed their transfer record as Georginio Rutter joined from Leeds United for £40m and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m. Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Mats Wieffer, Matt O'Riley and Brajan Gruda all signed for £25m each from Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Celtic and Mainz respectively, plus Ibrahim Osman had already arrived for £16m from Nordsjælland. Young midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouyé cost £6m from IFK Goteborg and Amario Cozier-Duberry joined on a free after leaving Arsenal.

Germany striker Deniz Undav was the main outgoing as the 28-year-old joined Stuttgart for £30m and club legend Pascal Gross left for his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund for £6m.

But Albion's squad still requires a trim and here's the 10 deals that are set to be made before Friday's transfer deadline…

1 . Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects to see players leave in the final days of the summer transfer window Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Carl Rushworth - loan: The talented Brighton keeper will likely head out on loan now Bart Verbruggen has returned from injury. There will be plenty of takers for Rushworth, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keen. Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Mark O'Mahoney - loan The Ireland striker scored against Crawley Town in midweek and now looks likely to complete his season loan to League One Portsmouth. Photo: GLYN KIRK