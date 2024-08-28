The 10 deals Brighton still have to complete this week as transfer decision pending on ex-Arsenal ace

Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a hectic finish to a remarkable summer transfer window. The Seagulls have spent north of £200m this window as Fabian Hurzeler's squad received a major transformation.
Brighton smashed their transfer record as Georginio Rutter joined from Leeds United for £40m and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m. Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Mats Wieffer, Matt O'Riley and Brajan Gruda all signed for £25m each from Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Celtic and Mainz respectively, plus Ibrahim Osman had already arrived for £16m from Nordsjælland. Young midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouyé cost £6m from IFK Goteborg and Amario Cozier-Duberry joined on a free after leaving Arsenal.
Germany striker Deniz Undav was the main outgoing as the 28-year-old joined Stuttgart for £30m and club legend Pascal Gross left for his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund for £6m.
But Albion's squad still requires a trim and here's the 10 deals that are set to be made before Friday's transfer deadline…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.