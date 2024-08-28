The 10 deals Brighton still have to complete this week as transfer decision pending on ex-Arsenal ace

By Derren Howard
Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:47 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 11:28 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion are set for a hectic finish to a remarkable summer transfer window. The Seagulls have spent north of £200m this window as Fabian Hurzeler's squad received a major transformation.

Brighton smashed their transfer record as Georginio Rutter joined from Leeds United for £40m and Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle for around £35m. Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Mats Wieffer, Matt O'Riley and Brajan Gruda all signed for £25m each from Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, Celtic and Mainz respectively, plus Ibrahim Osman had already arrived for £16m from Nordsjælland. Young midfielder Malick Junior Yalcouyé cost £6m from IFK Goteborg and Amario Cozier-Duberry joined on a free after leaving Arsenal.

Germany striker Deniz Undav was the main outgoing as the 28-year-old joined Stuttgart for £30m and club legend Pascal Gross left for his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund for £6m.

But Albion's squad still requires a trim and here's the 10 deals that are set to be made before Friday's transfer deadline…

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects to see players leave in the final days of the summer transfer window

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects to see players leave in the final days of the summer transfer window Photo: GLYN KIRK

The talented Brighton keeper will likely head out on loan now Bart Verbruggen has returned from injury. There will be plenty of takers for Rushworth, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keen.

The talented Brighton keeper will likely head out on loan now Bart Verbruggen has returned from injury. There will be plenty of takers for Rushworth, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keen. Photo: Bryn Lennon

The Ireland striker scored against Crawley Town in midweek and now looks likely to complete his season loan to League One Portsmouth.

The Ireland striker scored against Crawley Town in midweek and now looks likely to complete his season loan to League One Portsmouth. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The talented young midfielder arrived for £6m but could find first team chances hard to come this term. A season loan could be completed in the coming days

The talented young midfielder arrived for £6m but could find first team chances hard to come this term. A season loan could be completed in the coming days Photo: Masashi Hara

