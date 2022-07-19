The 11 transfers Brighton have already completed this summer window – and SIX to go as Manchester City and Arsenal add Marc Cucurella pressure

It’s just three weeks until Graham Potter’s Brighton start their new Premier League season at Erik ten Hag’s United team.

Brighton have been active in the transfer window as Potter looks to improve on last season’s impressive ninth place finish.

Yves Bissouma’s £30m exit to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham has been the most notable piece of business during the window, while Albion’s player of the year Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with £50m switch to Manchester City – especially now that Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to completing his move from Pep Guardiola’s champions to Arsenal.

Albion continue to make shrewd additions and a number of new faces will be available this campaign as players such as Deniz Undav and Kaoru Mitoma look to make their mark.

Here’s every transfer Brighton have completed so far and SIX deals likely to happen.

1. Jayson Molumby The Ireland international midfielder made his loan deal to Championship outfit West Brom permanent in a £900k switch Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Fynn Talley Talented young goalkeeper Fynn Talley signed for Cliftonville on loan for the season Photo: BHAFC Photo Sales

3. Julio Enciso 18-year-old forward Julio Enciso joined from Paraguayan side Libertad Asuncion for around £8.5m and has made a good impression on Graham Potter in preseason Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE Photo Sales

4. Yves Bissouma Influential midfielder Yves Bissouma completed a permanent move to Tottenham for a fee believed to be in the region of £30m Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales