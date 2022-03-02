The 12 Brighton players with just 12 months left on their contracts this summer - including Neal Maupay, Joel Veltman and Yves Bissouma

Graham Potter's Albion have enjoyed a decent campaign so far and despite some recent poor results of late they remain on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.
Speculation however continues to swirl around around some of their top players such as Yves Bissouma, while some will be keen to negotiate deals as their contract starts to tick down.
There are a number of Albion players with just 12 months remaining on their contracts this summer and it can be an unsettling time for all parties.
The club run the risk of losing a player for a reduced fee or on a free transfer if they allow the contract to expire completely.
Players can also become distracted as they look secure their futures and could start looking elsewhere as they assess their options.
