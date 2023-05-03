The 12 players who could leave Brighton this summer – and one that won't

Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing themselves for a hectic summer transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion have so far enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League. Roberto De Zerbi's men are eighth in the Premier League table but have games in hand on many of the teams above them and are on track for European qualification.

Tomorrow, they take on fourth Man United at the Amex Stadium and another good performance could see them boost their chances of a top six finish. Albion's success however has attracted the attention of the big clubs – many of whom, such as Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, are eyeing their top talent.

Brighton and their head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have some big decisions to make at the end of the season – not only on the future of their top stars but also some fringe players and also players out on loan.

Here's who could leave this summer and the one who will not...

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some key decisions to make on his squad this summer Photo: Clive Rose

2 . Jan Paul van Hecke The talented young Netherlands defender has struggled for game time and may look for regular football elsewhere. There would be plenty of takers after impressive loan in the Championship at Blackburn last season Photo: Michael Steele

3 . Rob Sanchez The Spain international has lost his No 1 spot to Jason Steele. De Zerbi has stated he wants them both to stay next season but much will depend on Sanchez and whether he wants more assurances. Certainly one to keep an eye on this summer Photo: Clive Rose

4 . Levi Colwill What an impressive performer. Very confident, assured and excellent on the ball. Many would like Albion to make his loan from Chelsea permanent. £30m could see the deal over the line but Chelsea seem all the place at the moment and who knows what they will decide or what their plan is for Colwill - who looks every inch a future England international Photo: GEOFF CADDICK