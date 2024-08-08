Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of transfer decisions still to make on key players this summer. The Seagulls have been busy in the transfer market this window and find themselves in the unusual position of being the highest spenders from the Premier League in this window so far.

Albion have invested with the signings of Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m, Malick Junior Yalcouyé from IFK Göteborg for around £6m, Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland for £16m, Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle for around £30m, plus the excellent addition of Amario Cozier-Duberry – who arrived on a free after leaving Arsenal.

Brighton also hope to conclude a deal for Inter Miami’s Paraguay playmaker Diego Gomez for around £12m. It does mean however that a number of Albion players could be heading for the exit door in the coming weeks. Here’s 13 who could be on their way before the end of the window.

1 . Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion looks set to leave on loan Photo: Justin Setterfield

2 . Jeremy Sarmiento The Ecuador international has impressed in pre-season but could struggle for regular gametime in the Albion attack. His dad previously said they have options in Spain and Germany. Photo: Masashi Hara

3 . Carl Rushworth Another loan to the Championship looks the most likely outcome. That has however been delayed due to an unspecified injury to No 1 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who is expected to miss the first two games of the season. Photo: Bryn Lennon