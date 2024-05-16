The 14 Brighton loan stars who return this summer and their first team chances for next season assessed

Brighton and Hove Albion’s small army of loan players will be returning from their various outposts in the coming days and weeks. The Seagulls have had 14 players out on loan this season and decisions on the next step for their careers will be taken this summer. Brighton have used the loan market to their advantage in recent seasons with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra all benefiting from experience gained while away from the Amex Stadium. Some of this season’s crop may go on to be first team regulars for Roberto De Zerbi, while others will seek another loan or permanent moves away. Here’s a run down on all 14 and a look at what their future may hold.