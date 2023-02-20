Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a busy summer transfer window

It's only been 20 days since the January window slammed shut but the club will already be preparing for a hectic summer. In recent seasons Albion would always prepare for two different scenarios – staying in the Premier League or relegation to the Championship. There's no such trouble this time however as Albion – despite dropping points to Crystal Palace and Fulham of late – continue to push for European qualification this campaign.

The main issue for Brighton this summer will be dealing with the likely exits of their midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Replacing their star duo will be no easy task and Albion will also have to negotiate hard to maximise the transfer fee they receive. The club will hope to achieve upward of £120m for the pair, which could go a long way towards rebuilding a new midfield and keeping them financially secure for the forseeable future.

They will also have a number of other clubs eyeing their top talents, plus decisions need to be made on fringe players who are struggling for game time and may perhaps be eyeing a move away to kick-start their careers.

Here are 14 Brighton players who have been linked with moves away or may want regular football elsewhere...

Moises Caicedo Contract expires: June 2025: Wanted to leave in the previous window but Albion held form despite bids from Chelsea and Arsenal. Very difficult to see him staying beyond this season and his transfer fee will likely surpass the £63m they received for Marc Cucurella last summer

Alexis Mac Allister Contract expires: June 2025 with a one year option. The Argentina World Cup winner is widely tipped to leave this summer. The 24-year-old has been excellent for the past two seasons and few will begrudge him a move to one of the giants of world football. Another £60m plus deal. Classy player, classy guy!

Evan Ferguson Contract expires: June 2026. An excellent breakthrough season and he has caught the eye of Chelsea and Tottenham this. Brighton will be determined to keep hold of their young striker who Tottenham see as a potential replacement for Harry Kane. high praise indeed. Albion have a serious talent on their hands.

Deniz Undav Contract expires: June 2026. The German striker has had his chances of late and forced his way in the starting XI with injuries to Danny Welbeck and Ferguson. Shows promise but yet to convince he can make the step up and be a regular scorer in the PL. May seek regular first team football elsewhere, either a loan or permanent move.