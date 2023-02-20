The 14 Brighton players who could leave this summer as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Juventus eye top talent
Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a busy summer transfer window
It's only been 20 days since the January window slammed shut but the club will already be preparing for a hectic summer. In recent seasons Albion would always prepare for two different scenarios – staying in the Premier League or relegation to the Championship. There's no such trouble this time however as Albion – despite dropping points to Crystal Palace and Fulham of late – continue to push for European qualification this campaign.
The main issue for Brighton this summer will be dealing with the likely exits of their midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Replacing their star duo will be no easy task and Albion will also have to negotiate hard to maximise the transfer fee they receive. The club will hope to achieve upward of £120m for the pair, which could go a long way towards rebuilding a new midfield and keeping them financially secure for the forseeable future.
They will also have a number of other clubs eyeing their top talents, plus decisions need to be made on fringe players who are struggling for game time and may perhaps be eyeing a move away to kick-start their careers.
Here are 14 Brighton players who have been linked with moves away or may want regular football elsewhere...