The 15 Brighton loan stars who return this summer and their first team chances for next season assessed

By Derren Howard
Published 16th May 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 13:43 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion’s small army of loan players will be returning from their various outposts in the coming days and weeks. The Seagulls have had 14 players out on loan this season and decisions on the next step for their careers will be taken this summer. Brighton have used the loan market to their advantage in recent seasons with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra all benefiting from experience gained while away from the Amex Stadium. Some of this season’s crop may go on to be first team regulars for Roberto De Zerbi, while others will seek another loan or permanent moves away. Here’s a run down on all 14 and a look at what their future may hold.

1.

The Sweden international returns having made 23 appearances with one goal and one assist in the Championship with Blackburn. A very capable midfielder but a first team regular next season? Another loan is likely.

The Sweden international returns having made 23 appearances with one goal and one assist in the Championship with Blackburn. A very capable midfielder but a first team regular next season? Another loan is likely. Photo: Alex Livesey

The Poland international midfielder scored twice, with five assists from 29 appearances in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem. The 20-year-old is contracted until 2026 and will hope to impress De Zerbi in pre-season. Another loan however could be on the cards.

The Poland international midfielder scored twice, with five assists from 29 appearances in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem. The 20-year-old is contracted until 2026 and will hope to impress De Zerbi in pre-season. Another loan however could be on the cards. Photo: MAURICE VAN STEEN

Had a great start to his loan at Rangers with 16 goals and two assists. But injuries have hindered his progress and he will return to Brighton with mixed feelings. Rangers previously said they wanted to sign him permanently but fitness will be a concern. Contracted with Brighton until 2025 and Brighton have to decide if they sell or loan.

Had a great start to his loan at Rangers with 16 goals and two assists. But injuries have hindered his progress and he will return to Brighton with mixed feelings. Rangers previously said they wanted to sign him permanently but fitness will be a concern. Contracted with Brighton until 2025 and Brighton have to decide if they sell or loan. Photo: Ian MacNicol

