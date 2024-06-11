Spanish star Ansu Fati is said to be the best paid player at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s players are said to haved earned nearly £65m in wages during 2023.

The eye-opening figures, released by the salary sport website, claim the Seagulls squad commanded £64,895,480 in player wages – or £1,247,990 per week,

The highest earning player in the squad is said to be Ansu Fati, who earned a rather tidy £198,000 per week, or £10.296m a year.

The Spanish star joined Brighton on loan from Barcelona on 1 September 2023 on a season-long loan deal in a bid to get more game time.

James Milner is said to earn £70,000 a week at Brighton & Hove Albion.

It leaves him streets ahead of second-highest earner Lewis Dunk (£85,000 a week) and Adam Lallana and James Milner (both £70,000 a week).

Other weekly wages are: Pascal Groß( £69,000), Pervis Estupiñán (£59,000), Adam Webster (£58,000), Joël Veltman (£55,000), Mahmoud Dahoud (£54,000), Solly March (£53,000) Danny Welbeck (£52,000), Igor (£51,000), João Pedro (£45,000), Tariq Lamptey (£42,000), Billy Gilmour (£38,000), Jan Paul van Hecke (£30,000) and Evan Ferguson (£27,000).

Further down the pecking order are: Jakub Moder (£23,000), Bart Verbruggen (£23,000), Kaoru Mitoma (£20,000), Carlos Baleba (£20,000) Facundo Buonanotte (£17,000), Jason Steele (£16,000), Julio Enciso (£15,000), Simon Adingra (£13,000), Thomas McGill (£7,600), Noël Atom (£5,900), Benicio Baker-Boaitey (£3,500), Jack Hinchy (£3,100) and Luca Barrington (£3,000).

