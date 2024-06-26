The astonishing sum Brighton will receive from Marseille as Roberto De Zerbi to be unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion will receive a hefty compensation package from Marseille as Roberto De Zerbi is set to unveiled as their new head coach.

De Zerbi was contracted with Brighton until 2026 but they agreed to part ways at the end of last on the understanding that Albion would still receive around £5m in compensation, were he to take charge of another club. His reported release clause during his time at Brighton was previously said to be around £15m.

The Italian spent two largely successful seasons at Brighton as he guided them to sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will join Marseille

De Zerbi replaces Jean-Louis Gasset, the last of three managers appointed by Marseille last season as they limped to an eighth-placed finish in the table.

It’s not the first time Brighton have received significant compensation for a head coach. In 2022 the Seagulls banked more than £20m from Chelsea when they poached previous manager Graham Potter.

Albion have swiftly moved on from De Zerbi and earlier this month confirmed 31-year-old German Fabian Hurzeler will be the successor to De Zerbi. Hurzeler will become the youngest ever permanent manager as he agreed a deal through to 2027.

The Texas-born coach has impressed in his brief managerial career having guided German club St Pauli to the Bundesliga in his first full season in charge.