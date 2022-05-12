The astonishing wealth of Chelsea’s new owners - compared to Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham & others

Todd Boehly will soon take charge at Chelsea after the American billionaire - who is also co-owner of baseball team LA Dodgers - won the race to take control at Stamford Bridge, bringing Roman Abramovich’s 19-year reign to an end.

Boehly’s reported £4.25billion takeover is subject to completion via the Premier League owners’ and directors’ test and is expected to go through in late May.

The sale is set to keep Chelsea at the top end of world football and they will hope to compete in the transfer market with the football’s mega rich.

Manchester City flexed their financial muscles recently as they confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland, with Manchester United and Liverpool also more than capable of matching the prices and wages to bring in the world’s most sought after players.

Newcastle United are now in the mix and their Saudi-led consortium will make them one of the heavyweights in the transfer market.

The likes of Tottenham and Arsenal – who are scrapping away for that final lucrative Champions League spot – will still hope to compete and West Ham too are on roll as they continue to fly high in the Premier League at the London Stadium and have also enjoyed a good run in Europe.

The high finances are world away from Brighton and Hove Albion’s budget as they continue to punch way above their weight in the Premier League this season and are on track for their highest ever finish.

Led by Tony Bloom, Albion have worked sensibly in the transfer market and continue to develop their younger players. “We have to makes sure our pound works much harder than the others,” said Graham Potter earlier this season.

Brighton – who thrashed an out-of-sorts Man United 4-0 at the Amex Stadium last weekend – also surpassed their record Premier League points tally this term.

So, how will Boehly & Co’s rumoured wealth impact the Premier League owners’ rich list when completed? SussexWorld takes a look.

