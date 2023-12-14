'The best moments' - Joao Pedro overcome with joy after Brighton match-winner against Marseille in Europa League

Joao Pedro said his match-winning goal for Brighton against Marseille was the "best moment" of his life as his side marched into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates

The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute to ensure Albion topped their group and avoided having to play a two-legged play-off.

That was the summer signing's sixth goal of the competition, making him top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was overcome with joy and said there is nothing better than this feeling.

He told TNT Sports: "I'm very happy. These are the best moments of my life. Thank you to my teammates, they always support me.

"I'm very happy to be top scorer in the Europa League. To be top of the table, in the league or top scorer, you need to keep going through hard work."