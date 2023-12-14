'The best moments' - Joao Pedro overcome with joy after Brighton match-winner against Marseille in Europa League
The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute to ensure Albion topped their group and avoided having to play a two-legged play-off.
That was the summer signing's sixth goal of the competition, making him top scorer.
The 22-year-old was overcome with joy and said there is nothing better than this feeling.
He told TNT Sports: "I'm very happy. These are the best moments of my life. Thank you to my teammates, they always support me.
"I'm very happy to be top scorer in the Europa League. To be top of the table, in the league or top scorer, you need to keep going through hard work."
The result means Brighton will next be in European action in March 2024, with the draw for the last 16 taking place on February 23.