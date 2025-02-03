The bizarre Sunderland swop deal that makes no sense for '£20m' Brighton star

All the latest transfer deadline day news for Brighton and Hove Albion

It has been reported that Sunderland will only allow Tommy Watson to join Brighton if Simon Adingra moves in the opposite direction.

Brighton have been tracking Watson throughout the transfer window and previously had an £8m bid for the 18-year-old rejected.

The Seagulls remain keen to land the talented young winger and are expected to make an improved offer on deadline day.

Watson has made 10 appearances in the Championship for Régis Le Bris' promotion chasers, with two goals to his name.

“If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him,” said Sunderland head coach, Le Bris, who seems resigned to losing his young talent.

Sunderland are close to landing Liverpool star Jayden Danns as a loan deal has been agreed, which could pave the way for Watson to join the Seagulls. Although Crystal Palace and Aston Villa remain keen on Watson.

However The Mail reported that Sunderland want Adingra to move in the opposite direction on loan, with an obligation to buy if the Black Cats win promotion to the top flight.

Adingra, 23, has struggled to prove himself as a regular under Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler and has just six starts in the top flight this term. He has been behind Japan international Kaoru Mitoma in the pecking order for a regular spot on the left flank.

The Ivory Coast international is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 and has made 59 appearances for the club in total with 12 goals and four assists.

He has previously been linked with a £20m move to Marseille and a reunion with former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, while RB Leipzig have also been credited with interest.