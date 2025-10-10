Brighton will resume Premier League action as they welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium on October 18.
The Seagulls are currently 12th in the Premier League with nine points from their first seven matches.
So far Fabian Hurzeler’s men have drawn three, won twice and lost twice. At times Brighton have lacked a cutting edge this term with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio and Danny Welbeck all struggling to find their top form.
Former Newcastle man Yankuab Minteh has easily been their best attacking player in the Premier League so far.
So it is time for a shake-up against Eddie Howe’s men and will the summer signings of Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas take flight against the Magpies?
Here’s a Brighton XI Hurzeler can use to beat Newcastle, with Watson, Minteh and Tzimas all starting...