Published 10th Oct 2025, 10:23 BST

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton will resume Premier League action as they welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium on October 18.

The Seagulls are currently 12th in the Premier League with nine points from their first seven matches.

So far Fabian Hurzeler’s men have drawn three, won twice and lost twice. At times Brighton have lacked a cutting edge this term with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio and Danny Welbeck all struggling to find their top form.

Former Newcastle man Yankuab Minteh has easily been their best attacking player in the Premier League so far.

So it is time for a shake-up against Eddie Howe’s men and will the summer signings of Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas take flight against the Magpies?

Here’s a Brighton XI Hurzeler can use to beat Newcastle, with Watson, Minteh and Tzimas all starting...

1. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has drawn three, won twice and lost twice so far this season in the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has drawn three, won twice and lost twice so far this season in the Premier League | Getty Images

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The Dutch stopper is starting to show his best form after a shaky start to the season | Getty Images

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

He looked a little rusty at Wolves on his first start after a knee issue. Veltman is struggling with a calf injury but Ferdi Kadioglu is also an option | Getty Images

4. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Excellent performance at Wolves and his header sealed a late point. Newcastle wanted to sign him last summer | Getty Images

