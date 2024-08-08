The Celtic and Brighton swap deal that makes perfect sense for both as '£25m' transfer takes shape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be linked with a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Denmark international has been excellent for Brendan Rodgers’ team and has made 122 appearances in total, with 27 goals and 35 assists since joining from MK Dons for around £1.5m in 2022.

O’Riley is contracted to the Glasgow giants until 2027 and is also a reported target for newly-promoted Southampton, La Liga’s Atletico Madrid and Serie A outfit Atalanta. Last week Atalanta reportedly offered £15m plus add-ons for O’Riley, which was rejected by the Hoops.

Matt O'Riley of Celtic has been linked with Brighton, Southampton and Atalanta

The 23-year former England youth international is valued at around £25m, which would represent another significant outlay for the Brighton as they have already spent close to £100m so far this window.

Midfield is however an area Brighton may wish to strengthen especially as Pascal Gross left for Borussia Dortmund last month for around £6m and Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder is also expected to leave this window.

The Seagulls are also facing a battle to keep Billy Gilmour as Napoli continue to chase the former Rangers and Chelsea midfielder. Despite adding Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord for £25m, Brighton could still be tempted to make their move for O’Riley and they may just hold an advantage over other interested parties due to Facundo Buonanotte or Moder.

Rodgers is said to be very keen on Albion’s versatile Argentina playmaker, who could find first team opportunities limited at the Amex Stadium this term. Feyenoord, Leicester and Southampton have also been linked with the 19-year-old of late but a potential swap deal for Buonanotte or Moder and O’Riley could make sense for both teams at this time.

Buonanotte is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027 and is currently valued at around £15m. Last season he made 27 appearances with three goals and one assist but with players returning from injury – alongside new summer signings – his game time at Brighton will likely be reduced under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler this term.

Buonanotte, who joined Brighton in 2022 for around £6m from Rosario Central, has though looked sharp in pre-season and remains very highly thought of by all at Brighton. The club would prefer a loan at this stage of his development but the situation with O’Riley may change things. Much depends on just how serious Albion’s interest in O’Riley is.

Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “It's been actually straight forward with Matt because he's such a great professional. What's important for me is if a player does leave here they pay the value for the player and that isn't something that always happens.

"No player will leave here unless it's for the right valuation and at this moment in time there's been no team that's been anywhere near that."