'The connection was spectacular' - former promotion-winning Brighton boss Gus Poyet recounts time at Albion

Henry Bryant spoke to Gus Poyet about his time as Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

Poyet had taken over at Brighton in 2009. In his first full season at the seaside club, they got promoted to the Championship in 2011. The former Chelsea midfielder guided them to a fourth-place finish in 2012-13, but the Seagulls failed to reach the play-off final, losing 2-0 on aggregate to fierce rivals Crystal Palace in the semi-finals.

Speaking on behalf of Free Bets, Gus Poyet said: “I remember my first week (at Brighton). We played Southampton away and won it 3-1 which was spectacular. The two main things we worked on.

“The first was the player’s responsibilities, for example, marking and defending for our lives. The other thing was really caring about the ball. In England, it’s called football for a reason. I wanted us to treat the ball well and not just kick it and rush.

Gus Poyet spoke about his time and Brighton and Hove Albion, from 2009 to 2011 (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images).

"I started in November 2009, but it was actually away at Plymouth 2010 in the second half when I said to my assistant ‘what we want to achieve, from now on (will be good), we are going to fly now’.“Incredibly, around two weeks later we won a game at home and went top of the table and that was it until the end.