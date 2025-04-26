'The crowd' – Graham Potter makes honest Amex Stadium claim after Brighton's victory over West Ham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Potter had an unhappy return to the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter said the Amex Stadium is a difficult place for West Ham after their last gasp defeat at Brighton.

Carlos Baleba struck a stunning added-time winner as Brighton reignited their European push by piling more misery on former manager Graham Potter with a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter, who left Albion to join Chelsea in 2022, was on course to have the last laugh at the Amex Stadium after second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek turned the contest in the Hammers’ favour following Yasin Ayari’s eye-catching opener.

Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, meets Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma headed the Seagulls level a minute from time before Baleba sensationally curled home from distance two minutes beyond the 90.

The last-gasp victory for Fabian Hurzeler’s ninth-placed hosts ended a five-match winless run in the top flight, while West Ham’s dismal run extended to a seventh game without success.

Potter, who left the pitch to jeers from home fans, has now taken just 13 points from 14 games since replacing Julen Lopetegui as Hammers boss in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are unable to sustain what we need to do to win games in the Premier League at the moment,” said Potter, who was clearly fuming about the result.

"There is a physical requirement in this league. You have to be so fit, so physically strong to see out winning situations in difficult places. Like Goodison Park, like Anfield and here [Amex Stadium].

“We were not able to do it so everything is focussed on that. It’s a shame because there were lots of good things in the game but I can’t really take any solace because we have lost.”

Potter was asked by Sussex World what he thought of Brighton’s game plan and what it was like to be back at the Amex. “Whenever you win you are a genius and you have all these game plans. I don’t know, I can’t speak about Brighton,” was his sharp response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I honestly don’t want to speak about anything positive, because I am in too much pain to talk about positive. But there were some, there were lots I’m not stupid but two goals have gone in from 35 metres. Congratulations to Brighton, we are suffering.”

For your next Albion read: Brighton player ratings after West Ham victory: one 9 after last minute wonder goal and plenty of 7's