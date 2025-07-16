All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Yoon Doyoung has joined Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on a season-long loan.

The South Korean officially joined Brighton at the start of July from Daejeon Hana Citizen for a reported fee of around £2m, signing a five-year deal.

Excelsior were promoted from the second tier last season and Doyoung hopes he can help Ruben den Uil’s team establish themselves in the top flight.

Brighton's Yoon Doyoung will spend the season at Excelsior Rotterdam

Doyoung said: “From the very first moment, I felt welcome at Excelsior. Everyone is friendly, smiles a lot, and the atmosphere at the club feels very familiar. That gives me a good feeling.

A high-quality impress for Doyoung

Doyoung added: "I'm an aggressive, attacking player who enjoys creative play. I want to help the team win a lot, but also bring energy to the club.

"I'm someone who always creates a good atmosphere – during training and matches. Someone who's positive, enjoys things, and radiates that to the rest of the team.

"After my conversation with head coach Ruben den Uil, I had a better understanding of the club and their playing style. I noticed that the team makes a strong and high-quality impression. That was the deciding factor for me."

On his expectations for the season, Doyoung said: “Excelsior has just been promoted, so it's important that we attract positive attention. The team's interests come first, not the individual. I want to help put Excelsior on the map.”

Doyoung is ‘brightest young talents’ in South Korea

Technical manager Niels van Duinen, speaking on the Excelsior website, said: “We are delighted with the loan signing of Yoon Doyoung.

"It's great that one of the brightest talents in his age group in South Korea is joining us.

"The partnership with Brighton makes us proud and is the result of many positive conversations over the past few months.

"We need to give Doyoung time to adjust to a new environment and culture, but with his qualities, he's a perfect fit for the Dutch league.

"We are proud that both Doyoung and Brighton have entered into this partnership with us and are looking forward to the dribbler who adds creativity on the wings.”

Doyoung to acclimatise to life in Europe

Technical director David Weir said, “We planned for Yoon to spend his first season on loan, so we’re pleased that he will get that opportunity in a top European league.

“The priority for him this season is to acclimatise to life in Europe – he is a young guy and we hope a positive settling in period can be the foundation to a really successful time here.”

The 18-year-old has represented his country up to under-20 level and has predominantly played on the wing during his career so far.