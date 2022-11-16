Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have much to ponder during the World Cup break.

Albion are seventh in the Premier League and have delivered some encouraging performances under the Italian after he replaced previous boss Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea in September.

De Zerbi has now had ample time to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the squad as Albion hope to continue their push for Europe when their top flight campaign resumes on Boxing Day at Southampton.

The head coach wants new players to arrive in the January window and will also hope to keep his star performers such as Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez – all of whom will hope to see game time for their respective countries at the Qatar World Cup.

But, as it stands, De Zerbi has a core of about eight players, who are almost guaranteed a start if fit. Here, Sussex World takes a look at eight certain starters and the nine who could be on the fringes when the season resumes...

Robert Sanchez - in The Spanish goalkeeper has taken his performances to a new level this season. Still prone to the odd howler but his distribution continues to improve and reflexes and shot stopping is of the highest order.

Lewis Dunk - in The skipper has a wobble in the last match against Villa but overall he continues to perform a consistently high level. remains Albion's best and most important player

Adam Webster - in Missed the Villa game through illness and he was sorely missed. The defender was getting back to his best after injuries last season and vital to the way De Zerbi wants to play in bringing the ball out from the back.

Pascal Gross - in Adam Lallana described him as playing 'like a man possessed' at the moment. The perfect combination of skill, fitness, experience and an eye for goal. He can play in any position.