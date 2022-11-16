The Eight Brighton players guaranteed a place in Roberto De Zerbi's XI – and nine who are not - gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have much to ponder during the World Cup break.
Albion are seventh in the Premier League and have delivered some encouraging performances under the Italian after he replaced previous boss Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea in September.
De Zerbi has now had ample time to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the squad as Albion hope to continue their push for Europe when their top flight campaign resumes on Boxing Day at Southampton.
The head coach wants new players to arrive in the January window and will also hope to keep his star performers such as Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez – all of whom will hope to see game time for their respective countries at the Qatar World Cup.
But, as it stands, De Zerbi has a core of about eight players, who are almost guaranteed a start if fit. Here, Sussex World takes a look at eight certain starters and the nine who could be on the fringes when the season resumes...