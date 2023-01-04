The injury news Liverpool fans didn't want to hear ahead of Wolves and Brighton tests

Liverpool have been dealt a huge long-term injury blow ahead of this Saturday’s home FA Cup third round tie against Wolves and next weekend’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk will see a specialist to assess the extent of a hamstring injury he sustained during the Reds’ 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday night.

The 31-year-old, who has featured in every Premier League game for Liverpool this season, was withdrawn at half-time in the loss at the Gtech Community Stadium.

According to BBC Sport and the Daily Mail, the injury appears worse than first thought and could see van Dijk sidelined ‘for weeks’.

Speaking after the Reds’ defeat at the Bees, manager Jürgen Klopp said: "Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn't want to take any risks.

"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

Liverpool have just two more Premier League games this month after Saturday’s cup clash with Wolves.