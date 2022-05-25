The key dates for Brighton's next Premier League campaign - fixtures release, transfer windows, World Cup break

Many Brighton fans – and no doubt some players – didn’t really want the latest Premier League campaign to end.

The Albion were on a roll as they finished the season strongly to achieve a ninth place finish on 51 points from 38 matches.

Players such as Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Lewis Dunk, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck were in peak form and playing some of the best football of their careers.

Graham Potter – who is probably glad of the break – utilised his squad superbly throughout the campaign and revitalised his team after a sticky patch at the turn of the year that saw them lose six Premier League games on the bounce.

Albion finished on a high at the Amex Stadium with memorable wins against Manchester and West Ham will now start looking ahead to next.

The problem with doing so well is that expectation will rise and Albion will now look at ways they can improve on this campaign and perhaps push towards European football next season.

Next term will also see the introduction of the five substitutes rule.

That could mean some shrewd movement in the transfer market and also keeping hold of their better players, with Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Cucurella and Sanchez all attracting interest from elsewhere.

Here Sussex World runs through the key dates for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

