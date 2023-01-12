The much-changed Brighton line-up that could face Liverpool at Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion will return to Premier League action this Saturday as they welcome Liverpool to the Amex Stadium
Albion have gained six points from three Premier League matches since their return after the World Cup break. Last Saturday their excellent form continued as the walloped on-form Championship outfit Middlesbrough 5-1 in the FA Cup third round at the Riverside Stadium.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is starting to make his mark on this Albion having replaced previous boss Graham Potter, who left for the riches of Chelsea last October.
De Zerbi’s first match in charge of Albion was a 3-3 draw against Saturday’s opponents Liverpool at Anfield and the Seagulls will hope to go one better and secure maximum points this time around as they continue their push for European qualification.
A number of changes are expected for the starting XI to face the Reds with the experience of Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster available once more after their injuries. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister’s second half brace from the bench at Middlesbrough last week proved his more than ready to start, while question marks remain Leo Trossard who continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex this January.
Here’s how Albion could line-up this Saturday to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool…