The much-changed Brighton line-up that could face Liverpool at Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion will return to Premier League action this Saturday as they welcome Liverpool to the Amex Stadium

Albion have gained six points from three Premier League matches since their return after the World Cup break. Last Saturday their excellent form continued as the walloped on-form Championship outfit Middlesbrough 5-1 in the FA Cup third round at the Riverside Stadium.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is starting to make his mark on this Albion having replaced previous boss Graham Potter, who left for the riches of Chelsea last October.

De Zerbi’s first match in charge of Albion was a 3-3 draw against Saturday’s opponents Liverpool at Anfield and the Seagulls will hope to go one better and secure maximum points this time around as they continue their push for European qualification.

A number of changes are expected for the starting XI to face the Reds with the experience of Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster available once more after their injuries. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister’s second half brace from the bench at Middlesbrough last week proved his more than ready to start, while question marks remain Leo Trossard who continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex this January.

Here’s how Albion could line-up this Saturday to face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool…

1. Rob Sanchez - GK The Spanish goalkeeper is set to return as Jason Steele was between the sticks in the FA Cup at Middlesbrough Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman The experienced and reliable Dutchman could return as right back in place of Tariq Lamptey who featured at Middlesbrough Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3. Adam Webster The defender is back to fitness and could return to the starting XI in place of Levi Colwill, who has performed well in Webster's absence Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk The skipper was rested for the Middlesbrough clash and should return to face Liverpool Photo: David Price Photo Sales