The Nine Brighton loan stars with realistic hopes of making Graham Potter's first team next season

Brighton currently have a small army of players out on loan around the country and across the European leagues.

Some have performed well this season while others have struggled to make an impact in their temporary surroundings.

Albion’s recent transfer policy has been to snap-up some of the finest young talent in world football at affordable prices and then develop them as best as they can.

Part of that process is often to send the players out on loan where they can gain regular first team experience and hopefully put themselves in a position to challenge for a place in the Premier League matchday squads.

For the most part it has worked pretty well of late with first team regulars such as Rob Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Jakub Moder and Moises Caicedo all experiencing a loan spell before establishing themselves.

Ben White was also a prime example as he impressed while on loan at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United before excelling in the Premier League with Albion ahead of his £50m move to Arsenal.

It’s a pretty sound business model for clubs who operate on the one of the smaller wage budgets in the Premier League.

Brighton’s next wave of loanees will now be assessed this summer by Potter and his staff – but which ones are capable of making the leap to the first team next season?

1. Jan Paul van Hecke Very highly regarded at Albion and the Netherlands under-21 international defender had a successful loan in the Championship at Blackburn. Was voted the Rovers' player of the season and will hope to push hard next season for the place in Graham Potter's team.

2. Reda Khadra The exciting young winger also impressed at Blackburn and chipped in with goals and assists. Could offer Potter an attacking option next term but another loan appears more likely

3. Kacper Kozlowski The Poland international midfielder joined in January and was loaned to Union SG. Had a strong end to the season and made nine appearances for SG. Promising talent.

4. Kaoru Mitoma The 24-year-old Japan international is another on loan at USG. A match winner on his day and has the skills to light up the Amex. The Premier League would be a huge step-up but a player who may well interest Potter