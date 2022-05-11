The Nine Brighton loan stars with realistic hopes of making Graham Potter's first team next season

Brighton currently have a small army of players out on loan around the country and across the European leagues.
Some have performed well this season while others have struggled to make an impact in their temporary surroundings.
Albion’s recent transfer policy has been to snap-up some of the finest young talent in world football at affordable prices and then develop them as best as they can.
Part of that process is often to send the players out on loan where they can gain regular first team experience and hopefully put themselves in a position to challenge for a place in the Premier League matchday squads.
For the most part it has worked pretty well of late with first team regulars such as Rob Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Jakub Moder and Moises Caicedo all experiencing a loan spell before establishing themselves.
Ben White was also a prime example as he impressed while on loan at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United before excelling in the Premier League with Albion ahead of his £50m move to Arsenal.
It’s a pretty sound business model for clubs who operate on the one of the smaller wage budgets in the Premier League.
Brighton’s next wave of loanees will now be assessed this summer by Potter and his staff – but which ones are capable of making the leap to the first team next season?